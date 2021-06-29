Gaz Beadle’s fiancée Emma McVey reveals she has three large holes in her heart

Gaz Beadle’s fiancée Emma McVey has revealed she has three large holes in her heart.

The mum-of-two shared the news on Instagram on Monday, and said she is waiting for open heart surgery.

In a lengthy post, the 28-year-old wrote: “It’s taken me a while to actually acknowledge what’s going on which is probably why it’s only just recently started getting to me. I’ve been drained and exhausted but trying to keep everything normal too.”

“Long story short, we’ve finally found out I have three large holes in my heart and damaged tissue which is causing my blood to pass through the wrong direction, the right side of my heart is now enlarged and weak, along with high blood pressure in my lungs.”

“This has all got a lot worse as they should of been closed when I was a child, unfortunately no one checked my heart even when I had seizures and diagnosed with epilepsy or fainted like it was a hobby 🙃”

“I definitely shouldn’t of carried babies whilst they were there. They are baffled how I actually made it through birth with Primrose and if it wasn’t a cesarean it could of been a very different story.”

“Now I’m waiting for open heart surgery as the holes just can’t be closed with device closure,” she revealed.

“I’ve been a lot quieter, sometimes snappy and very anxious ❤️ But this is the reason why, because everyday I worry about my babies, and randomly cry thinking what if I go in and they don’t see them again?! £specially with everything going on at the moment 😩”

“Morbid and crazy I know, but it just goes to show you have no idea what people are actually going through and social media really does not show you even half of someone’s life. ❤️”

Gaz and Emma got engaged in 2019.

The couple are parents to two children – Chester and Primrose.

Gaz rose to fame after appearing on the hit MTV reality show Geordie Shore.