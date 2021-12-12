Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page welcomes her fourth child

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page has announced the birth of her fourth child.

The actress, who played of Stacey Shipman in the popular sitcom, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a sweet photo of her holding her newborn daughter by the Christmas tree, the 44-year-old wrote: “Welcome to our family Boe Willow Russell. We love you with all our hearts 💕”

Her husband James Thornton shared the same photo to his Instagram, and wrote: “She is here! Our wonderful girl Boe Willow Russell. We love you with all our hearts. ❤️”

Joanna and James tied the knot in 2003, and they are already parents to three children – Eva, Kit and Noah.

Joanna announced her pregnancy in August, writing: “Well, this is a surprise!! Baby number 4 on the way! It’s going to be a busy Christmas! #pregnant #babyontheway.”