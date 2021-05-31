Gary Barlow teases new Take That music and tour: ‘We’re desperate to come back’

The band haven't released new music in four years

Gary Barlow teases new Take That music and tour: ‘We’re desperate to...

Gary Barlow has admitted Take That are “desperate” to come back.

The singer formed the band along with Howard Donald, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen and Jason Orange in 1990.

Gary, Mark and Howard began performing as a trio in 2014, but they haven’t released a new album in four years.

Speaking to The Sun, Gary said: “We’re desperate to come back and do something as soon as big venues are up and running again.”

“I don’t know what it will be yet, whether it’s a tour or album, or both even. But Take That are going nowhere.”

The band released a Greatest Hits album back in 2019 to celebrate their 30th anniversary, and also embarked on a Greatest Hits tour.

Speaking about the possibility of a similar celebration for the 40th anniversary at the end of the decade, Gary said: “I think we will, as long as we are all fit and healthy. I think we all love the experience of being on stage. We love being in Take That.”

“That greatest hits album marked a moment for us, and we are happy for that moment to just hold there, but I don’t think it will be long before we’re back. The touring side is such a big part of it for us, so we’ll wait until people are safely back and feeling confident.”

The 50-year-old recently teased a reunion with all five bandmates.

