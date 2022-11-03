Gary Barlow announces exciting news for Take That fans

Gary Barlow has announced exciting news for Take That fans.

The 51-year-old revealed he and his bandmates are writing their first album in five years.

The former X Factor judge will be joined by Mark Owen and Howard Donald in the studio following the departure of Robbie Williams and Jason Orange from the band.

The trio last released an album back in 2017, titled Wonderland.

Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Gary said: “We have started a little bit of writing, but we’re not due to officially start until the New Year.”

“Hopefully [there will be an album out] next year, but we’ve got to write some hits.”

Last week, it was announced that Take That would be playing their only UK show next year at BST Hyde Park on July 1.

Take That will be joined by special guests The Script and Sugababes – with the full line-up to be announced at a later date.

“Very excited,” Gary told host Zoe.” We worked it out, it’s been seven or eight years since we’ve been [at BST Hyde Park] last… and it was awesome last time.”

“So when we were offered it, we were like yes, let’s do it.”

Take That was originally formed in 1990, and Robbie originally left the band in 1995 to pursue a solo career.

He briefly reunited with his former bandmates in 2010, when they released two albums Progress and Progressed and went on a European tour between May and July.

Gary, Mark and Howard began performing as a trio in 2014, after Jason announced his decision to quit the band.