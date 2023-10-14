Freddie Flintoff reaches settlement with BBC over horror Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff has reached a settlement with the BBC – ten months after he was involved in a horror car crash on Top Gear.

The incident occurred at the show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey last December.

At the time, it was reported at the time that the former professional cricketer’s injuries were not life-threatening; however, it has been reported that the 44-year-old was left “psychologically traumatised” by the incident.

According to The UK Sun, both the BBC and Freddie are “satisfied” after reaching a settlement worth £9 million (€10.4 million).

A BBC Studios spokesperson said: “BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans.

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

The father-of-four began co-hosting Top Gear in October 2018, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Freddie was involved in a minor car accident in February 2019, when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year, the presenter crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire; however, he walked away from that incident unharmed.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks; he returned to the show the following year.