Former TOWIE star Elliott Wright and wife Sadie welcome their second child together

Former TOWIE star Elliott Wright and his wife Sadie have welcomed their second child together.

The couple shared the news via Instagram on Saturday.

Alongside a sweet snap of their newborn son, they wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful darling boy Johnny 💙.”

The couple continued to write: “09.02.23 our hearts are so full, we couldn’t love you more if we tried 💙.”

“John Edward Albert Wright 💙.”

Elliott and Sadie, who tied the knot back in 2017, shared the news of their pregnancy last October – one year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The couple share a three-year-old son, William James, while Elliott is also dad to 15-year-old Elliot Jnr., and 13-year-old Olivia from his previous marriage.