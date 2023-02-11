Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

Former TOWIE star Elliott Wright and wife Sadie welcome their second child together

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Former TOWIE star Elliott Wright and his wife Sadie have welcomed their second child together.

The couple shared the news via Instagram on Saturday.

Alongside a sweet snap of their newborn son, they wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful darling boy Johnny 💙.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SADIE STUART WRIGHT (@sadiestuartx)

The couple continued to write: “09.02.23 our hearts are so full, we couldn’t love you more if we tried 💙.”

“John Edward Albert Wright 💙.”

Elliott and Sadie, who tied the knot back in 2017, shared the news of their pregnancy last October – one year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The couple share a three-year-old son, William James, while Elliott is also dad to 15-year-old Elliot Jnr., and 13-year-old Olivia from his previous marriage.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us