Former This Morning host denies she’s returning to the show after Holly Willoughby’s exit

Former This Morning host Ruth Langsford has denied she’s returning to the show in wake of Holly Willoughby’s departure.

The 63-year-old used to present the ITV show on Fridays with her husband Eamonn Holmes, before they were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Fans have speculated that Ruth may return to the famous couch now that Holly’s position needs to be filled, after she quit the show in October.

The infamous morning show is currently being presented by a rotation of hosts, as the network takes their time to choose the duo that will replace Holly and Philip Schofield.

Ruth is still currently a panelist on Loose Women, but insisted the “ship has sailed” on her returning to This Morning.

She told Hello! magazine: “I think that ship has sailed. Listen, never say never. I adore that show and it was a dream to work on it.”

“I worked on it before Eamonn, actually people forget that. I say to him: ‘I took you to work, don’t forget!'”

The famous couple presented the show from 2006 until 2021, before Eamonn cut all ties with ITV and moved to GB News.

However, Ruth has reassured fans that her husband’s dramatic exit from the network would not stop her from returning to work for them.

She previously told Woman & Home magazine: “I don’t have to ask Eamonn’s permission to do anything, or for him me, so if ITV said, ‘Would you come and do a week on This Morning?’ and if I was free and it was with the right person, I probably would do it.”

Cat Deeley was another hopeful replacement for Holly on the show, but she reportedly turned down the opportunity.

Following reports she was set to be the new face of the ITV show alongside Ben Shephard, it’s understood the 47-year-old has decided to return to her former role as host of So You Think You Can Dance in America.

ITV bosses are said to be “gutted” over her decision, after being impressed by her performance as a guest presenter last month.

A source told the Daily Mail how Cat was a huge success with viewers who described her as “brilliant,” “amazing” and “a breath of fresh air.”

The US dance competition So You Think You Can Dance, which the host has presented since 2005, had production halted due to COVID-19.

However, it was unexpectedly rebooted earlier this month and is set to start filming in early spring, and will run until June.

A source told the outlet: “There are a lot of people pulling their hair out right now.”

“The relaunch date was supposed to be in January but that is no way going to happen now.”

“Cat was the answer. She would have been an absolute triumph but they just couldn’t make it work. Now it is a case of back to the drawing board to decide a new plan of action,” the insider added.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were reportedly set to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as the new full-time presenters of the show.

According to The Sun, pay packets for the new duo was understood to be around £550,000 each — £150,000 less than Holly and Phil.

A source told the outlet: “Cat really impressed when she came in, and Ben is a consummate professional and hugely popular with the housewife demographic.”

Executives at ITV are also said to have considered The Voice presenter Emma Willis, but she also turned the role down due to being unable to commit to four days a week.

Another host considered for the show was 44-year-old Christine Lampard, who rejected the opportunity for similar reasons to Emma

Regular on the show Josie Gibson will present several shows throughout January, whilst Alison Hammond appears in the Jack and the Beanstalk panto at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Josie is currently not a contender for the permanent anchor role despite her success on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.