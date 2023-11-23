Former Strictly Come Dancing judge ‘given wage rise’ to secure contract on hit ITV talent show

Bruno Tonioli has reportedly been given a wage rise to secure his contract on the hit ITV talent show, Britain’s Got Talent.

The Italian star was a judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing since its launch in 2004, until he announced his departure in May 2022.

A new report has now revealed that the new judge has now bagged a secret pay rise – much to the alleged annoyance of his fellow judges.

The Sun exclusively reported that the new deal is seen as a threat to Bruno’s fellow judged, Amanda Holden and Alesha Keyes, who allegedly threatened to walk from the show 10 months ago, when they thought Bruno would receive a higher salary.

A TV insider told the publication: “The moment Amanda and Alesha get wind of this they will be asking some serious questions of the execs on the show.”

“It’s nothing personal aimed at Bruno, both of his fellow judges love him and feel he’s fitted in brilliantly, and they know the show’s bosses aren’t about to give him a higher wage than them.”

“But Amanda has been on BGT for 16 years and Alesha has clocked up 11 years, and there’s now the prospect of him bagging a pay deal that brings him close to them after just one series,” the source added.

The source continued: “Of course, Bruno brings with him all the stardust he accumulated during his time on Strictly in the UK and Dancing With The Stars in the US.”

“But it’s still not a good look for a man to walk on to BGT and in his first year be almost level-pegging with two women who’ve been a part of the fabric of the show for more than a decade.”

Fellow presenters Amanda, 52, and Alesha, 45, have signed three-year contracts with the show, while Bruno’s deal is reviewed annually.

His pay deal has been agreed in principle but negotiations continue on the final terms of his contract.