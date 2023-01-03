Former Love Island star drops huge hint she’s returning to the show for 2023 winter series

Arabella Chi has dropped a huge hint she’s set to return to Love Island for the 2023 winter series.

The model originally appeared on the dating show in 2019, but only lasted eight days in the iconic villa – after she failed to find love.

However, it looks like the 31-year-old could have another shot at love as she’s teased her followers with a cryptic post on social media.

Posting a photo of herself in a swimsuit, Arabella wrote on Instagram: “Super excited for the year ahead coming back on your tv screens this month so keep your eyes peeled as you won’t want to miss it 👀.”

It wasn’t long before fans started questioning whether she was returning to Love Island as a bombshell – following in the footsteps of Adam Collard.

One follower commented: “Back on the tv screens 👀.”

While another asked: “Why u coming back on love island.” [sic]

Last summer, Adam Collard shocked fans when he returned to the iconic villa as a bombshell – four years after he first appeared on the show in 2018.

This was the first time bosses invited a former contestant to appear on the show for the second time.

