Footballer Neymar and his model girlfriend Bruna Biancardi expecting their first child together

Footballer Neymar and his model girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who started dating in 2021, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news.

They wrote: “We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier 🙏🏼”

“You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you! ❤️✨”

The couple concluded the post with a verse from the Bible, which reads: “‘Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart’ – Jeremiah 1:5.”

This will be Bruna’s first child. Neymar is already father to a 12-year-old son named Davi Lucca, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.