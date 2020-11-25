First look: Jessica Plummer left gagging after drinking blended chicken’s feet on I’m A Celeb

The EastEnders star was joined by Shane Richie at the gruelling Buchtucker Trial

Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie will take on ‘Sickening Stalls’ on tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

After receiving the most votes by the public, the celebs must endure a gruesome Bushtucker Trial in order to win meals for their campmates.

In a sneak peek of the trial, Jessica is handed a concoction of blended chicken’s feet, which she must drink a full glass of.

The EastEnders star holds onto Shane’s hand as she knocks back the vile drink, which makes her physically gag.

As she squeezed Shane’s hand tightly, the actor tells Jessica: “Jess I can’t feel my thumb! I can’t feel my thumb!”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.