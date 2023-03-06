Ferne McCann announces she’s expecting her second child

Ferne McCann has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

The former TOWIE star is expecting a baby with her fiancé Lorri Haines, and confirmed the exciting news to OK! magazine.

Ferne revealed she found out she was pregnant following a romantic trip to India with Lorri, and said she “just knew” she was expecting.

“I knew I was pregnant – I just knew. All the tell-tale signs were there. I missed a period and I couldn’t even touch my boobs because they were so painful,” she said.

Lorri, who has a six-year-old son from a previous relationship, admitted he was “over the moon” after learning he was going to be a dad again.

The couple also revealed they won’t be finding out the gender of their unborn child, but Ferne said she’s hoping for a sister for her five-year-old daughter Sunday – whom she shares with her ex Arthur Collins.

Lorri and Ferne got engaged last July after six months of dating.