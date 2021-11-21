Faye Winter signs six-figure deal after finding fame on Love Island

Faye Winter has reportedly signed a six-figure deal, after finding fame on Love Island.

The 26-year-old came second place in the 2021 series of the hit dating show with her beau Teddy Soares, and the couple recently moved in together.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the reality star revealed she has landed a deal with hair brand Razzl Dazzl, with The Sun reporting the deal was six-figures.

She wrote: “Today’s the day! ✨ I’m ecstatic to announce that I’m the first ever celebrity ambassador for @razzldazzlhair and will be launching my first collection with them in the next few weeks!”

“I’ve been working ridiculously hard with the lovely team at Razzl Dazzl over the past few months and they’ve been so great in allowing me the time to fully design my own products to ensure not only the quality is premium but that the cost is affordable for everyone.”

“As you know it’s important for me to work with brands that have the same morals as me and what I loved about Razzl Dazzl is that they continually help raise awareness about important issues and make charitable donations regularly to give back.”

Faye added: “In the villa you all saw me wear clip in extensions, which is something I have worn since my teens. I will never allow my natural hair to be ruined by permanent extensions and wanted to give you all my preferred choice and the choice you know I wear!”

“For my first collection I will be bringing you two lengths of extensions: 16” for a gorgeous day time look and 20” for a stunning glam evening look, with both of them coming in 18 shades, including my own personal, unique shade as well as the ultimate hair essentials designed by me!”

“This really is a dream come true for me and I’m so proud to be the first ambassador for a company like Razzl Dazzl 🤍 #RDHXFAYE.”