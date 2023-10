Faye Winter shares update on single life – after ex Teddy Soares confirms new romance

Faye Winter has shared an update on her single life.

The 28-year-old has been single since her split from Teddy Soares earlier this year.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, were living together at the time, and have both since moved out of their £1m mansion.

Teddy has since confirmed he’s “loved-up” in a new relationship, and fans think his mystery girlfriend is Australian model Casey Boonstra.

During an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, in light of her ex’s new romance, Faye was asked: “How’s single life?”

The Love Island star wrote: “Single life is what you make of it right?”

“I really wanted to take me time, discover what I love, make time to focus (in between the carnage) and take time to heal.”

“I have certainly done all those things and I’m still loving me time and I’m not in any rush to start dating,” Faye admitted.

“I don’t need to force anything when I’m happy with where I am in life now.”

Teddy confirmed his romance last week, seven months after he split from Faye.

While the former financial consultant did not reveal who his mystery new girlfriend is, eagle-eyed fans think they’ve uncovered her identity, after spotting “clues” on social media.

The reality star appears to be on holidays with model and actress Casey Boonstra – who has a whopping 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Both Teddy and Casey have been sharing similar photos from a trip to Kos in Greece, including snaps of the same beach and of the same meal.

According to her Instagram bio, Casey is from Australia but is currently living in Los Angeles.

During her early life, the 31-year-old was a World Acrobat Gymnast at YMCA for 10 years.

Casey has participated in and won a number of beauty competitions, including Miss Indy Australia and Miss V8 Supercars.

The model and actress currently works as a presenter on EDGEtv.

According to her IMDb, she hosts a TV series titled In Real Life, in which she takes some of the top OnlyFans creators on action-packed adventures while getting to know them on a personal level.

Casey was previously linked to popular YouTuber and professional wrestler Logan Paul, and Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey.

Goss.ie has contacted Teddy and Casey’s reps for comment.

It comes just days after Teddy gushed over his new girlfriend in an interview with The UK Mirror.

He said: “Yeah, there’s definitely romance in the air, let’s put it that way.”

“Sorry, I’m smiling just thinking about them. That’s my default thought – I’ll be thinking about the person I’m seeing right now.” “Overall, there is romance in the air. It is still early days so I don’t want to talk too much about it!” he added. Confirming his new relationship just a few days prior, Teddy told The UK Sun: “I am loved-up at the moment. Well maybe I shouldn’t say loved-up but I am seeing someone and really happy.” “It is early days and I’m not going to say who it is. We are just taking our time and getting to know each other.” “I think at this stage we are just finding out about each other and becoming best friends which is really nice. She makes me very happy. She’s a total vibe.” “I’m not sure I should be saying all this as I’ve not spoken about her before but yes I’m into her. She may not know it but yes I am really into her.”