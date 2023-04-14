Faye Winter reveals how single life has been since split from Teddy Soares

Faye Winter has revealed how single life has been since her split from Teddy Soares.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their breakup in February after weeks of speculation.

Teddy, 28, and Faye, 27, were living together at the time, and have both since moved out of their £1m mansion.

During an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Faye was asked: “How’s single life?xx”

The Devon beauty responded: “It’s single 🤍.”

“But it’s a time to be me, learn to love me and take time for myself and only myself.”

Elsewhere Teddy has remained silent on their split, but in a recent Instagram post the reality star subtly addressed their breakup.

Posting photos of himself looking dapper in a blue and brown cardigan, grey trousers and loafers, Teddy wrote: “Taking time but we’re getting there.”

In the comments section, fans urged Teddy to make amends with Faye, and to “go get her back”.

One fan wrote: “You have to work at relationships you are both obviously missing each other coming from someone who has been married for 42yrs. If you love each other you can work it out and take no notice of what others say!”

Another commented: “They still so broken-hearted, oh I hope they make their way back to each other. Its obvious from both of them, they still love each other,” while a third added: “Go get her back Teddy.”

Faye announced their split in a statement shared to her Instagram story in February.

She wrote at the time: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”

During an interview with OK! Magazine, the reality star opened about her split from Teddy, and explained: “We’re from very different worlds and we were trying to build a relationship in this very high-pressure environment.”

“We got moulded together, but we had different dreams and ambitions and I had to respect Teddy’s. We were so similar and we got on so well – he’ll forever have a very special place in my heart – and it feels like I’m grieving someone.”

Faye then admitted: “It’s so hard. I honestly believed he was my soulmate. It’s always hard to come to terms with these things and him not being there to build a life with. But you have to respect each other. It’s a loss, but you’ve got to keep on moving forwards.”

Last month, Faye exclusively told Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 that she still thinks the “absolute world” of her ex-boyfriend.

She told us: “Me and Teddy, I hope, will always been on good terms. I think the absolute world of him, and who knows what the future could hold.”

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that everything is good between us. I’m sure he thinks exactly the same. I want him to do good, amazing things, and that’s all I can wish for for him.”

