Faye Winter left heartbroken by the death of her ‘longest childhood friend’

Faye Winter has been left heartbroken by the death of her “longest childhood friend”.

The 28-year-old rocketed to fame after placing third on Love Island 2021 alongside her ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

Although the couple went from strength to strength after leaving the villa, they confirmed their split in February and Teddy has since found love again with Australian model Casey Boonstra.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Faye revealed her beloved dog Blondie had sadly passed away.

The Love Island star wrote: “Yesterday we said goodbye to my longest childhood friend of 17 years.”

“You would have been 18 next month, and what an incredible 17 years you gave us.”

“You never wanted for anything, you came to us terrified of men and became our Dad’s best friend.”

“You loved unconditionally and gave everything right up until the end,” Faye continued.

“Our hearts are broken and anyone that knows our family count you as part of it. We love you Blondie, go chase them Bunny’s darling.”

“As a family we just want to say thank you to Chris and Natasha at @vets4petsuk in Newton Abbot.”

“Their kindness and support over the last years and in her final moments has been unmatched, we have no words.”