Famous friend of Prince Harry and Meghan says ‘efforts have been made’ to heal rift with the Royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Gayle King has revealed efforts have been made “on both sides” to heal their rift with the Royal family over the past two weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reunited with Harry’s family earlier this month when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 on September 8.

Since then, the couple have attended numerous events to honour the Queen with the Royal family, including the British monarch’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

According to Gayle King, who reported on the funeral from London for CBS, efforts have been made “on both sides” to make things right between them.

Speaking outside Westminster Abbey after the Queen’s funeral, the TV host said: “There have been efforts on both sides… to sort of make this right.”

Gayle continued: “Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen — are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart?”

“I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family.”

Gayle has grown close to Harry and Meghan since they were introduced by Oprah Winfrey.

The broadcaster was even invited to Meghan’s lavish baby shower in New York City, which was organised by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney back in 2019.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family in March 2020.

Since then, there has been an evident rift between them and Harry’s family, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The couples stepped out in public together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor on Saturday, September 10.

It was later reported that William, the new Prince of Wales, “invited” the couple to join him and his wife Kate Middleton to put on a “united front” in wake of the Queen’s death.

But days later, Harry and Meghan were reportedly uninvited from the Queen’s pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace.

According to The Telegraph, the couple had received an invite to the pre-funeral reception, which was hosted by King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla.

However, the pair were later informed that only working members of the Royal Family were welcome to attend the event.

Sources told the outlet that the pair “appeared baffled” by the mix-up in plans.

Meghan and Harry tied-the-knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie, the following year.

The couple then welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Diana, last June.