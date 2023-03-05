EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Faye Winter teases her return to TV at The Gossies 2023

Ad
Faye Winter at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Faye Winter has teased her return to TV, almost two years after finding fame on Love Island.

The 27-year-old appeared on the popular dating show back in 2021, and made it to the final alongside her then-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 on Saturday night, Faye confirmed she will be back on our screens soon.

Faye Winter at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

She told us: “I will be back on your screens, that’s all I’m going to say…”

The reality star remained tight-lipped on what her upcoming TV gig is, but shut down the possibility of returning to Love Island for an All-Stars series or going on another dating show.

The Devon native, who split from Teddy earlier this year, said: “Absolutely not, it’s just too fresh for me right now. I can’t even think about dating. I can’t even look at another man… I’m just living my best dog mum life!”

 

