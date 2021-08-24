The 23-year-old's stint in the villa was cut short

EXCLUSIVE! Chuggs Wallis reveals which Love Island star he fancied the most

Chuggs Wallis has revealed which Love Island star he fancied the most.

The 23-year-old entered this year’s show as a bombshell, and tried to pursue a romance with Rachel Finni.

But in a dramatic recoupling, Rachel chose to couple up with Brad McClelland, sending Chuggs home after just a few days in the villa.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our live stream event on Monday, Chuggs admitted he had his eye on Liberty Poole.

He said: “To be fair, I think Libs was lovely. But she and Jake [Cornish] were very smitten when I was in there and the boys are so friendly to you so you do feel wrong going for [their girls].”

“Jake was so nice and welcoming and was like, ‘I really like Libs’, so respect that. She said the same about him. But I did fancy her to be fair.”

Speaking about the other girls, Chuggs added: “Millie [Court] is gorgeous as well. Lucinda [Strafford] and Lillie [Haynes], she’s also good looking. But they just came in when I wasn’t there which is a shame.”

Chuggs also shut down rumours linking him to Sharon Gaffka, who he was recently spotted on a date with.

The bucket hat businessman said: “We had a night out together. We had dinner and some drinks and then bumped into some of my friends in this club in London. But no, there’s nothing romantic there. I actually really love Sharon, she’s great fun.”

Watch our full #GossCountdown live stream event, in partnership with Camile.ie, below: