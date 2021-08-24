Home UK Showbiz EXCLUSIVE! Chuggs Wallis reveals which Love Island star he fancied the most

The 23-year-old's stint in the villa was cut short

By
Sophie Clarke
-
©ITV Plc

Chuggs Wallis has revealed which Love Island star he fancied the most.

The 23-year-old entered this year’s show as a bombshell, and tried to pursue a romance with Rachel Finni.

But in a dramatic recoupling, Rachel chose to couple up with Brad McClelland, sending Chuggs home after just a few days in the villa.

©ITV Plc

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our live stream event on Monday, Chuggs admitted he had his eye on Liberty Poole.

He said: “To be fair, I think Libs was lovely. But she and Jake [Cornish] were very smitten when I was in there and the boys are so friendly to you so you do feel wrong going for [their girls].”

“Jake was so nice and welcoming and was like, ‘I really like Libs’, so respect that. She said the same about him. But I did fancy her to be fair.”

©ITV Plc

Speaking about the other girls, Chuggs added: “Millie [Court] is gorgeous as well. Lucinda [Strafford] and Lillie [Haynes], she’s also good looking. But they just came in when I wasn’t there which is a shame.”

Chuggs also shut down rumours linking him to Sharon Gaffka, who he was recently spotted on a date with.

The bucket hat businessman said: “We had a night out together. We had dinner and some drinks and then bumped into some of my friends in this club in London. But no, there’s nothing romantic there. I actually really love Sharon, she’s great fun.”

Watch our full #GossCountdown live stream event, in partnership with Camile.ie, below:

 

