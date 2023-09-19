‘Emotions are high’ Kate Ferdinand reveals baby daughter’s ‘frightening’ health scare

Kate Ferdinand has revealed her baby daughter’s “frightening” health scare.

The former TOWIE star and her footballer husband Rio welcomed their second child together back in July.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the couple penned: “Shae Ferdinand 🤍 10.7.23 Our strong little girl 🤍”

Now ten weeks old, Kate has revealed her baby daughter Shae had a “frightening” health scare.

The reality star penned: 10 weeks of Shae 🤍. 10 weeks of being in our little 🫧 getting to know my gorgeous little girl & adapting to life with 5 kids .. 😅.”

“Thank you for all checking in on me … we are both well, although she made quite the entrance into this world & gave us a fright being born with congenital pneumonia, thankfully she recovered quickly but those first few days without my baby have really made me want to soak up every moment with her.”

“I’m completely obsessed 🤍. So many ups and downs but I’m trying to get used to our new way of life & into a little routine (kinda) 🤣.”

Kate continued to write: “We did actually record some of our hospital stay but I’ve been a little anxious to share it as emotions are high.”

“Maybe I’ll pluck up the courage soon. I hope you’re all well & thanks for bearing with me 🤍.”

“Picture 4 – after nearly 6 weeks of not being able to pick up my Creecree, (he weighs 20kg 😳)I was just so sad, this was at 8 weeks and the best cuddle ever 🥹❤️.”

Kate shared her pregnancy news back in January, just weeks after announcing the loss of a baby at 12 weeks.

Rio and Kate started dating in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey in September 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child together in December the following year – a son named Cree.

Kate is also step-mum to Rio’s three kids – Lorenz, Tate, and Tia – whose mum Rebecca Ellison sadly died back in 2015 following a battle with cancer.