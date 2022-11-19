Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick welcomes second child with Kate Brooks

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has welcomed her second child with her wife Kate Brooks.

The 46-year-old announced the exciting news on Instagram on Friday.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn, Michelle wrote: “Introducing Betty Brooks to the world!”

“Betty made a cheeky early appearance on Tuesday 15th November weighing 5lb 10ozs,” Michelle continued,

“We all love you so much our beautiful Betty B ♥️.”

The actress announced her pregnancy back in July.

The 46-year-old posted a photo of her and Kate’s two-year-old son Teddy, with a screen which read, “Coming this winter… Baby Brooks #2.”

Michelle and Kate married in a ceremony at Graceland in Memphis in 2019.

In October 2020, the couple announced the birth of their first child – a son Teddy.

The actress announced the news on Instagram at the time, writing: “On Friday 9th October, this handsome little chap entered the world. Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks we are so in love with you 💙 #ourlittleTeddyboy.”