Emmerdale’s Anthony Quinlan confirms romance with Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson

Emmerdale’s Anthony Quinlan has confirmed his relationship with Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson.

The actor, 37, and Nikki, 38, became romantically involved last year after Nikki split from her ex Greg Whitehurst in 2020.

Although the couple has kept their relationship private until now, Anthony admitted he has always “fancied” her but doesn’t like people “prying” on his love life.

In an interview with The Sun, Anthony said: “I slid into the DMs and that was it. I was lucky enough to get a date and the rest is history.”

Gushing over his new girlfriend Nikki, who plays Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks, the soap star added: “All I can say is I’m really, really happy and she’s a very special girl. She’s lovely.”

“I’m happy that it is what it is and we haven’t got everyone prying.”

Anthony played Gilly Roach in Hollyoaks for six years until 2011 and joined Emmerdale two years later before leaving after 716 episodes as Pete Barton.

The actor famously dated Strictly professional Dianne Buswell in 2018 before she grew close to her now-boyfriend Joe Sugg, who was her celeb partner on the show.

Anthony said about his split with Dianne: “We’re still really good friends – it’s just distance played a part.”

“There were all these rumours about the Strictly curse but it wasn’t that.”

It is said that Anthony and Nikki’s relationship has “gone from strength to strength”.

The couple were first linked earlier this year, with a source telling The Sun at the time: “Nikki and Anthony go to the same gym and are really into fitness, so they bonded over that.”

“It’s been a while now and things are going well. Nikki has been having a bit of a tough time lately, and Anthony has been a great support for her.”