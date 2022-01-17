Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz are expecting twins

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have announced they are expecting twins.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, shared their pregnancy news last month.

During their appearance on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning, Liz said: “We’re having another two more children!”

Kelvin said: “We just recently found out, to add another curveball if you like. We don’t really do things by halves and then we found out we’re having not just one baby, but two!”

“So we’re having twins. It was an absolute eye-opener. So come May, we’ll be delivering lambs for the first time. I’m not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time!”

“So yeah, we’ll have four children!” the actor added.

Kelvin and Liz are already parents to five-year-old daughter called Marnie and a three-year-old son named Milo.

The couple met when they were children, and shared their first kiss when Liz was just eight-years-old.

The pair got together two years after Liz finished university, and they got married at London’s One Mayfair in 2015.