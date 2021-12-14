Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale announces birth of her second child

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale has announced the birth of her second child.

The actress, who plays Andrea Tate in the soap, took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of her newborn’s tiny hand holding her finger.

She captioned the post: “👶🏽 ❤️ The wait is finally over, hello bubba ❤️”

“Just in time for Christmas our little pudding has arrived safe and well. The four of us are home and in our cosy bubble of sleepless nights and endless cuddles.”

“Ava Noëlle born Wednesday 1st December ❤️”

Anna and her fiancé Daren Dixon are already parents to a four-year-old daughter named Autumn.