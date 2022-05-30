Emmerdale star Andy Devine has died aged 79

Emmerdale star Andy Devine has died at the age of 79.

The actor, who was best known for playing Shadrach Dingle in the ITV soap, passed away on January 27 – but the sad news has just emerged.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the beloved soap star.

Rip Andy Devine – aka shadrach dingle in @emmerdale I’ve just heard the news. He passed away at the end of January only now as his death been announced.. loved shadrach #Emmerdale #ClassicEmmerdale pic.twitter.com/lMuuWZYlrz — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) May 30, 2022

RIP Andy Devine 😥 Shadrack Dingle was a great character ❤ pic.twitter.com/DBwZmem9aA — Mandy Stewart (@MandySt02964772) May 30, 2022

I’m very sorry to hear that the Dingle star – Andy Devine died aged 79 earlier in the year – please accept my condolences to all of you to former & current colleagues of @emmerdale — Scott W L Ford (@ScottWLFord) May 30, 2022

Saddened to learn that Andy Devine (Shadrach Dingle in @emmerdale) has died. What a actor (and character). "Oooh me cans" — Gareth Lloyd 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@El_Lloydie) May 30, 2022

Sad to read the news Andy Devine has died. Back in January it seems. Best known as #Emmerdale’s Shadrach Dingle, he played Betty’s wedding photographer in a 1995 episode of Coronation Street, returning in 2000 as a radio DJ. pic.twitter.com/Q965jmnq1L — The Corrie Poll (@TheCorriePoll) May 30, 2022

Andy played Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale on and off between 2000 and 2010.

He left Emmerdale on July 23, 2010, after being killed off in an emotional alcohol abuse storyline.

Andy’s roles also included playing a Draconian Guard in several episodes of the Doctor Who story Frontier in Space, as well as Bernard in Channel 4’s Queer As Folk.