Emmerdale star Andy Devine has died aged 79

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Emmerdale star Andy Devine has died at the age of 79.

The actor, who was best known for playing Shadrach Dingle in the ITV soap, passed away on January 27 – but the sad news has just emerged.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the beloved soap star.

Andy played Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale on and off between 2000 and 2010.

He left Emmerdale on July 23, 2010, after being killed off in an emotional alcohol abuse storyline.

Andy’s roles also included playing a Draconian Guard in several episodes of the Doctor Who story Frontier in Space, as well as Bernard in Channel 4’s Queer As Folk.

 

