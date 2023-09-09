Emily Atack sparks romance rumours with new man – after split from Big Brother star

Emily Atack has sparked romance rumours with nuclear scientist Dr Alistair Garner.

The pair were papped hand-in-hand as they strolled around a sunny London earlier this week.

The pair enjoyed a low-key afternoon together at the capital’s Café Boheme.

An onlooker told The UK Sun: “Emily was deep in conversation with Alistair.”

She had a cocktail and Alistair ordered a beer.”

“Emily looked to be having a great time and couldn’t stop smiling.”

“When they left they were holding hands,” the source revealed, before a separate insider told the publication that the pair are just friends.

It comes less than a year after Emily’s split from tree surgeon Liam McGough.

According to The UK Sun, the Inbetweeners actress and the Big Brother star called it quits in October after a seven-month romance.

A source told the publication at the time: “Emily and Liam have been friends for a long time and were together for seven months, but sadly have decided to separate.”

Emily and Liam went public with their romance in July 2022, but it is understood they were dating for months before this.

The insider explained: “They kept their relationship private for a while and only went public when the news broke that they were together.”

“Sadly, they decided they were better off as friends and parted ways a few days ago, but it’s all very amicable.”

Liam appeared on Big Brother in 2007, finishing third behind winner Brian Belo.

Emily’s romance with Liam came after her split from Jude Taylor last August.