Emilia Clarke reveals ‘quite a bit’ of her brain is missing after suffering TWO aneurysms

Emilia Clarke has revealed “quite a bit” of her brain is missing, after she suffered TWO aneurysms.

During her appearance on BBC’s Sunday Live, the Game of Thrones star revealed she had an aneurysm in 2011 and another in 2013.

The 35-year-old said: “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable, it’s remarkable that I am able to speak – sometimes articulately – and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions.”

“I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that,” Emilia revealed.

The Me Without You star said that brain scans have showed “there’s quite a bit missing”, adding: “Which always makes me laugh.”

“Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone,” she explained.

Emilia has since created a charity for brain injury and stroke victims called SameYou.