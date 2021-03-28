Ellie Goulding reveals Princess Eugenie has been offering her advice as she prepares for motherhood

The singer is expecting her first child with husband Casper Jopling

Ellie Goulding has revealed Princess Eugenie has been offering her advice as she prepares for motherhood.

The singer is expecting her first child with husband Casper Jopling, and has turned to new-mum Eugenie for her words of wisdom.

Speaking to The Telegraph on Saturday, Ellie said: “She’s been a great friend throughout this. We’ve talked a lot about pregnancy and she’s been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride.”

The songstress added: “Katy [Perry] has been great too, and my manager has gone through her pregnancy with me, along with both our families and friends from home who have had babies. It just brings everyone closer together.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child together in February, with Ellie announcing her pregnancy later that same month.

Explaining why she waited until she was 30 weeks to announce her pregnancy news, Ellie, 34, said: “I needed time to get my head around it… I needed that space to process what was happening.”

“I’ve always defined myself as a touring musician. That’s who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn’t in my mind frame, I’ve never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood.”