Ed Westwick ‘splits’ from influencer girlfriend Tamara Francesconi

Ed Westwick has reportedly split from his girlfriend Tamara Francesconi.

According to the MailOnline, the couple called it quits earlier this week.

A source also claimed that it was 25-year-old Tamara who ended their two-year relationship.

Goss.ie has contacted Ed’s representative for a comment.

While Ed attended the GQ Men Of The Year awards solo last night, Tamara shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story.

The influencer shared a video of Oprah saying: “When people show you who they really are, why don’t you believe them?”

“Why must you be shown 29 times before you can see who they really are. Why can’t you get it the first time when people show you who they are? Believe them the first time.”

The couple started dating in 2019, after Ed reached out to Tamara on Instagram.

During a Q&A on Instagram last year, she said: “He direct messaged me out of the blue saying hi and I nearly fell off my chair, we then chatted for a while and he asked me on a date, which I assumed would be a dinner.”

“Instead he took me to a butterfly sanctuary in Mayfair, we thereafter spent the whole day exploring London together, and the rest is history.”