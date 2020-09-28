Ed Sheeran to share unseen gig footage in bid to raise funds for a teenage cancer charity

Ed Sheeran will join a host of famous faces in sharing unseen gig footage in a bid to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The charity had planned a series of sold-out shows for March, aiming to raise £1m – but due to the coronavirus pandemic the concerts were cancelled.
Instead, artists including Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher, Rudimental, The Cure and Stereophonics will be sharing unseen concert clips to the charity’s YouTube, which will be free for fans to view.
The music legends are donating exclusive footage in order to raise vital funds to support young people facing cancer across the UK.
There will be a total of 11 online gigs being added to the channel over the month of October, with the artists and charity urging fans to donate.
The performers have also donated personal items to a raffle, hoping to raise extra money.
The Who will also take part in the online event, with lead singer Roger Daltrey comparing the isolation experienced by people during lockdown to the isolation some cancer treatment patients experience.
“Without the environment and services that Teenage Cancer Trust provide within our NHS, specifically for this age group, isolation throughout their lengthy treatments becomes a strong possibility,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
Exciting news! From the 8th-19th of October, we will be streaming UNSEEN footage from our #TeenageCancerGigs at the @RoyalAlbertHall archives. We can’t wait to share this incredible line-up of exclusive footage with you. You can find out more, here: https://www.teenagecancertrust.org/unseen
He added: “Through Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK has led the world in recognising the specific issues that this age group with cancer suffer, please donate generously to make sure this vital work continues through these difficult times.”
The online streaming will be available between October 8th to 18th, via the charity’s YouTube channel.
