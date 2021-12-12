EastEnders stars Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy ‘confirm’ their romance

Ex-EastEnders stars Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy appear to have confirmed their romance.

The soap stars, who star alongside each other in new BBC drama The Girl Before, first sparked romance rumours in the summer.

In photos published by MailOnline, the pair were spotted sharing a kiss while on a date night in London.

A source told The Sun back in August that Jessica and Ben grew close while filming The Girl Before together.

Ben played Ian Beale’s son Peter in EastEnders, while Jessica played Chantelle Atkins.

The rumoured couple never crossed paths on the soap, as Ben left in 2015 and Jessica only joined the show in 2019.