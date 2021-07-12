EastEnders star Maisie Smith hits back at claims she was ‘turned away’ from bar

The actress celebrated her 20th birthday over the weekend

Maisie Smith has hit back at claims she was “turned away” from a bar.

The EastEnders star celebrated her 20th birthday over the weekend, and headed out in London with her friends to mark the occasion.

Following reports she was turned away from a bar for being “too drunk”, Maisie took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

Sharing an article published by The Sun, the actress wrote: “Don’t usually do this but just wanted to clear up that this did not happen.”

“After having such an awful experience I voluntarily left the bar. I was disgusted by how the staff treated us and will not be returning.”

Maisie is best known for playing Tiffany Butcher in the popular soap EastEnders.