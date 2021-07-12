EastEnders star Maisie Smith hits back at claims she was ‘turned away’ from bar

Maisie Smith has hit back at claims she was “turned away” from a bar.
The EastEnders star celebrated her 20th birthday over the weekend, and headed out in London with her friends to mark the occasion.
Following reports she was turned away from a bar for being “too drunk”, Maisie took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.
Sharing an article published by The Sun, the actress wrote: “Don’t usually do this but just wanted to clear up that this did not happen.”
“After having such an awful experience I voluntarily left the bar. I was disgusted by how the staff treated us and will not be returning.”
Maisie is best known for playing Tiffany Butcher in the popular soap EastEnders.
