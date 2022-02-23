EastEnders star Anna Karen tragically dies in a house fire

EastEnders star Anna Karen has tragically died in a house fire.

The 85-year-old actress was best known for her portrayal of Peggy Michell’s sister Aunt Sal in the soap from 1996 until 2017.

According to Metro, firefighters arrived to the scene at Windsor Road, Ilford around 10:30pm on Tuesday night.

The firefighters managed to get the fire under control in less than an hour, but Anna had already sadly passed away.

A friend of the actress confirmed the terrible news to the Mail Online, telling the outlet: “We are absolutely horrified at the news about Anna.”

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: “Sadly, a woman has died following a house fire on Windsor Road in Ilford.”

“Part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house was damaged by fire. Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“The Brigade was called at 2240 and the fire was under control by 2338. Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the incident.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” they added.

Anna was born in South Africa to an Irish father, who worked as an accountant, and an English mother.

She moved to London at the age of 17 and enrolled at the London School of Dramatic Art.

Anna Karen, who played Aunt Sal, has passed away. An EastEnders spokesperson has said “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away… Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.” pic.twitter.com/vF5NDIu21a — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 23, 2022