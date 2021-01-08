EastEnders legend Barbara Windsor laid to rest after her death at 83

Barbara Windsor was laid to rest in London today, after she sadly passed away last month.

The 83-year-old, best known for playing Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders, died at her care home on December 10, 2020 – six years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Despite current restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the soap star got a beautiful send off.

The private funeral took place at Golders Green Crematorium’s West Chapel in north London, and a host of famous faces attended the socially-distant service.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show David Walliams, Dean Gaffney, Christopher Biggins, Jane Moore, Matt Lucas, and Ross Kemp arriving at her funeral.

Only 30 guests were allowed attend the 45-minute service, which meant many people close to Barbara were absent from her funeral.

One star that wished she could be there was Martine Mccutcheon, who played Barbara’s on-screen daughter-in-law Tiffany Mitchell from 1995 to 1999.

Taking to Instagram today, the actress posted a touching tribute to Barbara, while she was laid to rest.

The 44-year-old wrote: “My Darling Barb, today is your funeral. I so wish the streets of London could be lined with all who loved you, but sadly in these times It’s not an option – But know I’m thinking of you. I always did and always will.”

“You were an inspiration to me since I was 10 years old when we first worked together. I fell a bit in love with you even then. You were so glamorous, professional and you had a soft spot for me.”

“I didn’t leave your side whilst filming and I bought you a gift and was so upset on our last day! When you remembered me 8 years later as young woman on my first day of Eastenders and said such kind things to me, my mind was blown…”

“But I came to learn that was typical Barb, on the ball, kind and straight talking. I loved our chats in your dressing room and on set.”

Your words of wisdom and naughtiness are part of who I am. Thank you. Thinking of you today and always. Most of all I love you Barbara. A rare and true star will certainly be making heaven more sparkly.”