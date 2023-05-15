Eamonn Holmes takes a pop at Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby amid This Morning drama

Eamonn Holmes has taken a pop at Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, amid the ongoing drama surrounding the This Morning duo.

Following reports of “crisis talks” at ITV, Eamonn has claimed there’s “no chemistry” between the pair as he addressed their alleged “feud” on his GB News show.

Referring to the BAFTA TV Awards, which took place on Sunday night, the TV presenter joked: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.”

“They may or may not be together on the telly today. The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.”

The former This Morning star added: “It’s an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

Eamonn co-hosted the show with his wife Ruth Langsford every Friday from 2006 until August 2021, before they were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Last week, Phillip released a shock statement following claims he and Holly are “not as close as they once were”.

The 61-year-old told The Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.”

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Referring to his brother’s recent sex abuse trial, Phillip continued: “The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.”

“And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

A source close to Holly later told The Daily Mail that she was “blindsided” by Phillip’s statement, and didn’t know about it until she saw it online.

It’s understood ITV bosses have called meetings to discuss the show’s future amid their alleged “feud”.

According to the UK Mail on Sunday, Holly wants to begin contract negotiations sooner rather than later.

A source close to Holly told the publication: “Don’t be surprised if you never see them together again, apart from on camera. This has all been so heartbreaking for Holly, but she knows she has to stand on her own two feet and cut the strings.”

“Nobody ever thought it would end like this. They were part of one another’s families and they spent a lot of their weekends socialising. She has tried so hard.”

It’s been an eventful few months for the duo, as they both came under fire when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state last September.

Phillip was also recently absent from This Morning for a few weeks during his brother’s sex abuse trial, and Holly was struck down by the shingles.