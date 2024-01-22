Eamonn Holmes claims he and wife Ruth Langsford were ‘taken for fools’ by Phillip Schofield

Eamonn Holmes has claimed he and his wife Ruth Langsford were “taken for fools” by Phillip Schofield.

The presenter has insisted he was “absolutely right” to condemn his former This Morning colleague’s behaviour last year, following his shock resignation from ITV.

Phillip announced his departure from This Morning last May, after he admitted to lying about having an affair with a younger male colleague on the show.

The relationship in question occurred while Phillip was still married to his wife of 30 years – Stephanie Lowe.

At the time the 61-year-old said in a statement: “In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship.

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

In a new interview with Gerry Kelly, Eamonn said he and his wife Ruth were “taken for fools” by Phillip.

The ex-ITV star alleged he told them “complete lies and we unfortunately believed him”.

Eamonn and Ruth co-hosted This Morning every Friday from 2006 until August 2021, before they were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

The GB News host also rejected claims he bullied his colleague by publicly bashing him.

“It doesn’t go on because I sit and talk about it. It goes on because people ask me about it. It’s a different thing,” he said.