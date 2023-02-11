Dumped Love Island star Tanyel’s sister brands contestants ‘fake and jealous’

Tanyel Revan’s sister has branded some of the Love Island contestants “fake and jealous”.

The hairstylist was dumped from the villa earlier this week, after Jordan Odofin chose to recouple with Ellie Spence over her.

Prior to Jordan making this decision, Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga had pulled him aside to tell him they didn’t think Tanyel was into him.

Olivia Hawkins was also of the same opinion and weighed in on the situation.

Tanyel’s sister Yesim has since voiced her opinion that the three contestants set her up to be dumped from the villa.

Speaking in a video after Tanyel’s dumping, Yesim said: “Ok, so I’m not gonna lie – I’m trying to keep it PG. But ain’t no way I’m watching the show. I’m done with Love Island, because although Tan was ready to leave, Tanya, Shaq and Olivia – bro you f**king set her up to go.”

“I don’t care what anyone says. They are so fake and jealous and actually quite obsessed.”

“Tanya and Shaq, bruv, who gave these man their high horse, because they need to come straight off it,” Yesim continued.

“Tanya and Olivia and all of them talking about ‘Oh, she’s not feeling him’ – bruv, you was looking at Jordan when he walked in, Shaq was feeling Zara.”

“Where has this moral high ground come from? I don’t know, I’m done with it”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

