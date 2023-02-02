Dumped Love Island 2023 stars spark romance rumours

Love Island 2023 stars Anna-May Robey and David Salako have sparked romance.

David, who was the first bombshell of the current series, was the first Islander to be dumped from the villa.

Anna-May was dumped from the island shortly afterwards, alongside Haris Namani.

David and Anna-May reunited for an interview with Kiss FM DJ Harriet Rose.

The 24-year-old shared a snap of the trio, writing: “Been on worse dates.”

Anna-May replied in the comments section, writing: “Love this !!”

Fuelling romance rumours, David recently commented: “🔥🔥,” under one of Anna-May’s Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID SALAKO (@davidsxalako)

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

