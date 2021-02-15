Dr Alex George shares heartache ahead of what would’ve been his brother Llŷr’s birthday

"During this time it is particularly hard..."

Dr Alex George has shared his heartache ahead of what would’ve been his brother Llŷr’s 20th birthday.

The Love Island star’s younger brother sadly took his own life in July at the age of 19, following a private battle with his mental health.

The A&E doctor opened up about his grief in a new interview with The Sun, where he admitted he was finding the loss “particularly hard” during this time.

“My brother’s birthday is coming up; it’s the 19th. He would have been 20. I’ve had so much support from people online. It is tough. Grieving is an ongoing process. I don’t think you ever get over something like this.”

“I describe it as a little black box in my mind, like a black box in your home it’s always on that shelf, sometimes you open the box and it’s very tough and it just sits there, you’re always aware that it’s there, it’s never hidden, it’s in plain sight but you can control it in time.”

“I think I’m at the point where I have that element,” he said.

Alex revealed his consultant helped get him through his initial heartache, after telling him: “With family and friends we overcome the most seemingly insurmountable challenges.”

The frontline worker explained: “He sent me that message because he knew I was in despair, I guess. I didn’t know what was happening in the world and didn’t know how I was going to get through that time.”

“It’s such a simple and incredibly powerful statement. We all end up in difficult situations at times and the way we get through it is together. I needed that message at the time.”