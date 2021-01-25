Dr Alex George shares emotional video from the frontline

The Love Island star has been working in A&E during the coronavirus pandemic

Dr Alex George has shared an emotional video from the frontline.

The 30-year-old has been working at the A&E department in London’s University Hospital Lewisham during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star uploaded a video to his YouTube channel on Sunday, entitled ‘The truth about Covid-19! Dr Alex on the frontline. How much more can we take?’

Alex began the video in his car ahead of his shift, where he said: “I’m about to go into A&E and I was hoping to bring you guys.

“A bit of an update about what we are seeing on the frontline, a bit of an insight into the pressures that we’re facing.

“To be honest driving to work, I’ve been a bit emotional today. I’ve missed my brother quite a lot and I’ve been thinking about how tough this pandemic has been, so I’ve been a bit emotional.

“But it’s only natural and it’s part of what we’re dealing with at the moment… I’m just missing my brother a lot at the moment,” he said, referring to his younger brother Llŷr who sadly took his own life in July.

Later on in the video, Alex admitted his co-workers were all feeling “tired and fatigued”.

“We’re all doing our best for the patients but ultimately, there’s a limited amount of space, we’ve got limited capacity, we’ve got a limited amount of doctors and nurses.

“I find it hard myself sometimes, when you feel like wow, this is borderline getting to the point where we can’t take any more [patients].”

Taking to Instagram, Alex wrote: “I wanted to give you all an insight into what we are facing right now.

“I believe we owe it to the NHS staff, patients and everyone at home to be open and transparent about the current pressures. This was an emotional video at points.

“I am so proud of the staff here at Lewisham Hospital as well as across the UK, who are doing their very best in the most challenging of circumstances.”