Dr Alex George posts heartbreaking tribute to his late brother – on what would have been his 20th birthday

The reality star's brother sadly took his own life last year

Dr Alex George has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his late brother Llŷr, on what would have been his 20th birthday.

Llŷr sadly took his own life at the age of 19 last July, following a private battle with his mental health.

Taking to Instagram today, Alex posted a throwback snap of him and his younger brother, alongside the caption: “Today would be your 20th birthday. You were 14 in this picture.”

“I remember how proud you were of me graduating as doctor. You ran up to me after the ceremony with the biggest smile.”

“I was so excited for you to follow in my footsteps, you would have been the most amazing doctor.”

“Although I would never admit it to you, in honesty you were the smarter of the two.”

“We are ten years and four days apart, this was supposed to be the start of your 20s,” he continued.

“You would have loved medical school and gone on to achieve so much. The very kindest of souls.”

“We had so many plans for road trips, adventures and enjoying cars. I think about you every single day my boy.”

Alex added: “It is impossibly hard at times, we miss you so much as a family. I have always been so proud of you. I hope you are proud of me. Love you my boy x.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.