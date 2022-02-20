Dr Alex George pens heartbreaking tribute to late brother Llŷr on his 21st birthday

Dr Alex George has paid tribute to his late brother Llŷr on what would have been his 21st birthday.

The Love Island star’s 19-year-old brother tragically took his own life on July 23, 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Alex shared a heartbreaking video montage of Llŷr, remembering him on his milestone birthday.

He captioned the post: “It’s Llŷr’s 21st birthday today 💙 Over the last year I have spoken a lot about how hard losing him has been, I am sad though that I haven’t talked more about the person he was. Let me tell you a little about him.”

“Llŷr was kind, sensitive, funny, loved his cars, and was a great brother and son. He was exceptionally clever and a great sportsman. We used to speak for hours about the latest cars and what our dream one would be.”

“Llŷr loved his sport so much, at school he used to score try after try in rugby. He was a perfectionist at heart. When he got into basketball he used to practice shooting at the net for hours each evening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex ™️ (@dralexgeorge)

“Above all Llŷr had a good heart, he had an ability to look into your eyes and could feel exactly what you were feeling. In many ways he felt your pain and your struggles deeply and always wanted to help. He was an empath like no one I have ever known.”

“I would do anything to be sat drinking a cold beer with you today for your 21st my boy. You will never be forgotten and you give me so much strength. Mum, Dad, Elliott and I send you the biggest happy birthday, we just wish we could be with you, even for a day.”

“I love you my boy 💙,” Alex added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex ™️ (@dralexgeorge)

Alex has been actively campaigning for better mental health provision since the tragic death of his brother.

He was appointed as a mental health ambassador by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.