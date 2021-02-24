Dr Alex George hits out at ‘ignorant’ people who are sceptical of Covid: ‘It’s so disrespectful’

The Love Island star has been working on the frontline since the start of the pandemic

Dr Alex George hit out at “ignorant” people who are sceptical of the coronavirus.

The Love Island star has been working on the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic as an A&E doctor.

The 30-year-old appeared on ITV’s Lorraine earlier today, where he was asked how he feels about people who claim Covid is a hoax.

He responded: “It’s disrespectful to the people who have died, to the families of those who have died, to the doctors and nurses who have worked tirelessly to save lives.”

“It’s so ignorant to the reality. In some ways, you wish they could spend some time and see what you are seeing and they would certainly have a very different view if they could do that.”

“In the world we live in we can’t do that, so we have to accept that but most people understand what is going on and that keeps me positive.”

“I have a huge amount of messages on Instagram and my social media and people being so grateful. You see very few of these sceptics. They are a minority and that lifts you,” he added.

“It’s been an unusual year, everything has changed for everyone really no matter what you do or where you live, Covid has impacted on your life,” Alex said.

“We all hoped it would be a few months and then it became apparent it would be much longer than that and it is difficult.”

“We hoped 2021 would see the back of it but it’s quite obvious now that although there is clear light at the end of the tunnel, and I think we are really making progress but it’s going to take time.”