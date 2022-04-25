Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton is expecting her first child

Tuppence Middleton is expecting her first child.

The actress debuted her baby bump at the world premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era in London on Monday evening.

The 35-year-old, who plays Lucy Branson in the franchise, stunned in an off-the-shoulder black gown for the red carpet event.

The one and only @Tuppence Middleton aka Lucy Smith (soon to be Branson) arrives at #DowntonAbbeyANewEra premiere in Leicester Square on 25th April 2022 #DowntonAbbeyLive #ladylikedressedupface pic.twitter.com/BHHly3IXub — Downton Abbey Live (@DowntonLive) April 25, 2022

The highly-anticipated Downton Abbey sequel film follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the South of France, where they will try to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’s newly inherited villa. The film also sees Tom Branson (played by Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) get married. Downton Abbey: A New Era will hit cinemas across the county on April 29.