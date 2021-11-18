Dominic West’s son to star alongside him in The Crown

Dominic West’s teenage son has reportedly landed a role in The Crown.

The Wire star is taking over from Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in the fifth season of the hit Netflix show.

According to US entertainment publication Variety, his real-life son Senan, 13, will play his on-screen teenage son Prince William in the upcoming series.

According to the outlet, Senan landed the role after a nationwide search and caught the eye of the show’s producers after submitting an audition tape.

The role will mark his on-screen debut.

His onscreen mother will be played by Elizabeth Debicki, as she takes on the role of Princess Diana.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

The new season is set to air in 2022 with an all-new cast.

Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip.

Princess Anne will be played by Claudia Harrison, Lesley Manville will star as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller will take on the role of former British Prime Minister John Major.