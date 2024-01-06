Derek Draper’s heartbreaking final wish to children about wife Kate Garraway revealed

The late Derek Draper’s heartbreaking final wish to his children about his wife Kate Garraway has been revealed.

The presenter’s husband, who suffered serious health complications after contracting Covid-19 in March, sadly passed away this week after suffering a cardiac arrest in December.

Since the news of his death was confirmed by Kate, Derek’s heartbreaking final wished has resurfaced online.

While discussing his Covid battle in June 2020, Kate revealed that as Derek waited for an ambulance at their home, he asked their two beloved children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, to “look after” their mother.

He told them: "You're the best children anybody could ever have asked for. Look after Mum, be good for her," Kate previously revealed. Derek was placed in a medically induced coma after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020, and became the longest-suffering coronavirus patient in Britain after spending 13 months in hospital, away from Kate and their two children. Sharing the news of his death on Instagram, Kate wrote: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away." "As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications." "Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed." "I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible." "Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life. " During an emotional interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories in December 2021, Kate was asked: "What has Covid done to your husband?" The Good Morning Britain host replied: "It's devastated him. From the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system."

The former lobbyist spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 56-year-old was released from the hospital in April 2021 and had since been receiving round-the-clock care at home.