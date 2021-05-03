Demi Sims shares her regret over getting tattoo tribute to Francesca Farago

Demi Sims has shared her regret over getting a tattoo tribute to her ex Francesca Farago.

The TOWIE star started dating the Canadian model in January, and the pair got tattoo tributes to each other just weeks after confirming their romance.

Demi got an ‘F’ inked on her wrist, while Francesca got Demi’s name tattooed on her bum.

The reality stars called it quits last month following their whirlwind romance, with Demi opening up about the split on Sunday night’s episode of The Only Way Is Essex.

Speaking with her friends, the 25-year-old said through tears: “I was alright until this morning. Sorry I don’t even want to cry about it because I feel like I’ve been so strong.”

“Then this morning it really hit me hard that I’ve lost someone that I love. I’m starting to miss the contact a little bit now. We literally haven’t said a word to each other since.”

“I know that I’ve just got to get over it now… I mean I’ve got her bloody initial on my wrist every time I look down,” she added.

On last week’s episode, Demi broke down in tears as she shared the breakup news with her sisters Chloe and Frankie.

She said: “Me and Francesca broke up. I feel literally heartbroken but it was for the best. It was the best for both of us.”

“We just weren’t getting on behind closed doors. The relationship we were having in front of everyone else was a different relationship from what we were having when no one was there.”

“The spark was gone. There was no conversation, it was like getting blood out of a stone,” Demi explained.

“I just feel so unhappy. I would’ve given her the world if she wanted it but, I don’t know, it just didn’t work. It just really hurt me.”

“I feel like every time I break up with someone, there’s no fight for me, it’s starting to wear me down.”

