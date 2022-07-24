Declan Donnelly announces the birth of his second child with wife Ali Astall

Declan Donnelly has announced the birth of his second child with his wife Ali Astall.

The couple, who already share a daughter named Isla, confirmed the news via Ant & Dec’s social media accounts on Sunday evening.

Dec shared a photo of him holding their newborn son’s hand, who they’ve named Jack.

He wrote: “Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.”

“He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister!” he added.

Dec and Ali, who tied the knot in August 2015, welcomed their first child Isla back in September 2018.

The news comes after the TV presenter was devastated by the death of his brother, Father Dermott Donnelly, earlier this month.

I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated 🙏

DD — antanddec (@antanddec) July 8, 2022

He tragically passed away at the age of 55, after suffering a bleed to the brain.

Taking to Ant and Dec’s joint Twitter account on July 8, Dec paid tribute to his late brother.

