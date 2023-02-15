David Haye pays tribute to girlfriend Siân Osborne and Una Healy on Valentine’s Day

David Haye has paid tribute to his girlfriend Siân Osborne and Una Healy on Valentine’s Day.

The former I’m A Celeb star, model and The Saturdays singer sparked speculation they were in a “throuple” at the end of last year.

The trio rang the New Year in together in Morocco.

While David, Siân and Una have yet to directly address the rumours, the former professional boxer has since taken to Instagram to wish the two ladies a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Sharing a carousel of snaps, the 42-year-old penned: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in! ❤️🤗❤️.”

David also took to his Instagram story to pay tribute to Siân and Una separately.

Sharing a selfie with each of the women, the former I’m A Celeb star simply penned: “❤️ Happy Valentine’s ❤️.”

Last month, David briefly addressed the “throuple” speculation.

Speaking to Pro Boxing Fans at the time, the former I’m A Celeb star said: “I like to keep my private life private.”

“I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved. So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that,” he added.

David rang in the New Year with Una and Siân, who he has been dating since 2020, in Morocco.

The former professional boxer took to Instagram at the time to share a snap with the two ladies at the pool of their swanky Park Plaza hotel.

David captioned the post: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to. I decided to start the year in the sun, looking/feeling healthy, tanned and ready to attack the year ahead.”

“I’m starting Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.”

“The support I get from so many amazing friends and associates, makes my world a much better place to live,” he added.

Una also share a snap of the trio holding hands while out for dinner, and wrote: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x”

David is a British former professional boxer who competed between 2002 and 2018.

He held multiple world championships in two weight classes, and was the first British boxer to reach the final of the World Amateur Boxing Championships – where he won a silver medal in 2001.

He also appeared on the 12th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which took place back in 2012.