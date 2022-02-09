Danny Dyer admits he ‘loves’ his daughter’s boyfriend Jarrod Bowen

Danny Dyer has admitted he’s “in love” with his daughter Dani’s boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

The 25-year-old has been dating the footballer since October, following her split from Sammy Kimmence – who was jailed last year for fraud.

Jarrod plays for West Ham, which happens to be the team Danny has supported since he was a child.

Speaking on the latest episode of their podcast Sorted with the Dyers, the EastEnders star was talking about Valentine’s Day with Dani when he brought up her romance with Jarrod.

Danny said: “You are alluding to the fact that you’re in love at the moment? I know you get very shy around this and maybe one day we will discuss it properly.

“It’s interesting I’m probably more in love with your boyfriend than you are.”

The actor then joked: “West Ham are my one true love. I think I love West Ham more than anything else on this planet.”

Dani started dating Jarrod after she split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence last year.

Just months after they welcomed a baby boy named Santiago, the 25-year-old called it quits in July after Sammy was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Dani recently opened up about her relationship with the West Ham footballer, but insisted “everything is so early days”.

“Jarrod is a lovely guy and we’re enjoying getting to know each other,” she said.

“But Santiago will always be my main priority, he will always come first.”

“I am concentrating on being a mum and, beyond that, whatever happens, happens.”